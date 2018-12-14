You really want secure borders? Here's how we get better border security: Take the difference between the $1.3 billion the Dems want to cough up for border security and the $5 billion Trump demands for his fairy-tale wall and use it to buy a Congress and a president that have the desire, intelligence and foresight to actually explore, discuss and implement real immigration reform like rational adults.
Maybe the new batch of citizens won't give in to the slippery temptations of listening to fringe Republicans and Democrats and other hair-on-fire extremists blaming each other for the caravans of asylum seekers trying to better their lives. Maybe all those "terrorists" Trump keeps whining about can assimilate with our own home-grown terrorists to the point where we can just go after all the "bad guys," not just imported ones defined by self-admiring, self-dealing politicians.
Bruce Kaplan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.