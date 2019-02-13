Re: the Feb. 13 letter to the editor "Green New Deal is a silly idea."
We can make other nations cut their emissions as much as we do with a bill already in Congress: “Carbon Dividends” — HR7173 — makes fossil fuel corporations, rather than taxpayers, pay to fix the climate crisis they knowingly created. It has a 10-year record of success in British Columbia, will create millions of good-paying, local, permanent jobs in the U.S. and it’s free.
“Carbon Dividends" makes all fossil fuel corporations pay a substantial and annually increasing carbon pollution fee with all of that money going to the taxpayers in equal monthly “dividend” checks. People can make a profit by using that money to buy solar/wind energy now that it’s cheaper than any fossil fuel.
“Carbon Dividends” can make other countries cut their emissions as much and as fast as we do with a fee on any goods they export to us until they’ve made those emissions cuts. See how it works at citizensclimatelobby.org.
Pete Kuntz
Northglenn, Colo.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.