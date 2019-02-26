It is rare that I agree with anything Cal thinks. He states, “Evil must be crushed and eliminated.”. I agree with this point.
My question is how do we “crush and eliminate” a man who is dividing the nation by hatred, just as Hitler did. As evidenced by too many definitions of the word, he is evil. For the Trump people, please look up the definition of evil. How many does he meet? To qualify as evil, he does not have meet all of the definitions.
Personally, I would be happy if he would resign.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
