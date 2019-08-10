In his editorial of August 7, 2019, Cal Thomas asserts that our present problem with mass shootings and declining societal norms results from our having "forgotten God". It does not seem to occur to him that to suggest that mass shootings are happening because we are paying insufficient attention to God implies that God is either causing these shootings are allowing them to happen as a punishment for our lack of humble worship. Such an assertion differs little from Old Testament stories in which God inflicts various mortal punishments on those who offend him. Apparently neither Trump nor white nationalists are as responsible for encouraging mass murders as is a vengeful God. Thomas suggests that society is losing its moral compass because we lack the guiding hand of the bearded deity in the sky. Oddly enough, there are plenty of societies less violent than our own which are far less religious than our own.
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.