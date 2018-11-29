My wife and I interrupted our Thanksgiving celebration with family in Northern California on Friday and abruptly drove five hours to Chico to attempt to be deployed there. We were successful and were assigned to Red Cross Partners at an Oroville Shelter. It was a humbling and moving experience, just being around the survivors who were largely silent, not even speaking to each other, let alone volunteers.
Thank you's were everywhere. But it was difficult for us knowing the extent of PTSD and wrenching feelings and circumstances around us. Yet we did hear stories of personal loss and tragedy. Some of this was from volunteers there who had suffered from California wildfires in past years. They were there to give back. We are so glad to have made this demonstration of service that is so much in line with our Christian faith. We will always remember it and now find ourselves much more interested and motivated to volunteer in other disaster actions, especially as we are newly retired.
Michael Craig
West side
