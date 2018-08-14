I write this letter to call upon sitting Republicans, who are unwilling to request all of Brett Kavanaugh's documents in order for him to be properly vetted. Why should he not be held to the same standard as Elena Kagan? Numerous reports have proven that he lied to Congress about his knowledge of and role in the development of the Bush-era detainee and "enhanced interrogation" policies.
I'm calling on my representatives — Rep. Tom O'Halleran and Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain — to refuse to vote on this nomination without having seen all of the relevant documents, including those relating to his time as staff secretary. Kavanaugh has failed to comply with a 2011 request from Sen. Durbin for an explanation of his apparent false testimony. I urge you not to put this person in a position to affect millions of American lives for decades to come until we understand the full scope of his practices and policies.
Teree Bergman
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.