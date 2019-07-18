With the passage of SB 1070 in April, 2010, Rep. Raul Grijalva was quoted as saying that his urgent call to boycott our City and State moved the illegal immigration issue closer to a solution. Sure! And here we are almost a decade later, and the solution appears to be an agenda of complex issues that if they were clearly defined might be resolved. But wait, don’t members of Congress have a history of simply not willing to clearly define major, long-standing issues and, subsequently, passing whatever legislation needed to resolve them? Maybe crossing the aisle? Or committed to a “greater good”? When was the last time you heard details of what it honestly would take to move the illegal immigration issue closer to a solution? Honestly! Spare the thought, because of the “politics” (and politicians) of the who, what, where, and why, not hard to imagine taking another decade and an urgent call of another kind.
DONALD WEAVER
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.