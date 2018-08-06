Whenever a president opts to campaign for another individual seeking a public office, it shouldn't result in being a personal ego trip taking advantage of an exclusive crowd of his own supporters in attendance. Historically, such a rally would focus on the candidate in question with the president offering a few words praising the character and enumerating the person's accomplishments before turning the floor over to said candidate and stepping aside.
In Wilkes Barre, Pa. the other night, candidate Barlotta only spoke on his behalf for some three minutes. At that point, President Trump re-took the mike and continued his abhorrent condemnation of the press, excessive hyperbole of his accomplishments (often lies) and his unprofessional denigration and name calling of anyone who has opposed or criticized him. How can anyone condone or accept such self-centered behavior?
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
