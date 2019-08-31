Perhaps, but only with fair treatment from the media.
Shortly after Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a centrist known for years of bipartisan success and high standards, was reported to be one of only a few who could defeat Trump, the NY Times ran a story presenting her leadership style as “mean.” Would a potential male commander-in-chief be similarly labeled? Positive stories from staffers, including a buddy of mine, called her “tough.”
First impressions last (attempted retractions actually solidify the false view), gender stereotypes remain deeply embedded, repetition influences memory, and both name recognition and branding affect likability. This makes the free press crucial to democracy as well as frightfully powerful.
An NPR analysis found the media enabled Trump’s election by egregiously under scrutinizing his record and providing “vast swaths of real estate on air, social media, and print.”
But standing room crowds at Klobuchar’s recent Iowa stops aren’t juicy enough for front page coverage. Who is getting free advertising now and with what effect?
Andrea Molberg PhD Consulting Psychologist
SaddleBrooke
