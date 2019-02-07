The political situation in Virginia keeps getting more interesting, with the governor and attorney general dealing with reports of decades-old racially insensitive acts and the lieutenant governor facing a sexual assault charge. The state's Democrats certainly have an unenviable situation. What's going to happen over this year if skeletons emerge from the closet of the various Democratic presidential candidates, leading to demands for their withdrawals? In November 2020, the choice might be between Donald Trump and Howard Schultz, with the Democrats having to sit it out as no one could pass the progressive purity test.
Robert Fisher
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.