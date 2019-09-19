On September 16, 2019, the AZ Supreme Court decided whether a wedding cake bakery could refuse to accept gay customers on the basis of so-called “sincerely held religious beliefs.” What other minutiae next, pizza, or soft drinks? What does “sincerely held religious belief” entail? Can those who worship the devil or believe in witches then reject customers who are Christians? Would it be acceptable if Muslim companies then deal only with those who subscribe to Islam? Most white Christians would immediately say, ‘no,’ that’s not the intent. So, in reality, it is a thinly veiled attack against homosexuals, non-whites, non-Christians. Soon, hateful religious signs targeting minority groups will go up, as in Germany when the “Judenboykott” was issued on April 1, 1933. The truth behind “sincerely held” is nothing but hypocrisy, racism, and religious fanaticism. Christ Himself would be ashamed of those who promote that right-wing ideology, which has nothing to do with religion. Christianity is love, not hatred. Americans, justice and liberty for all!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.