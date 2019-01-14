Trump's shutdown is monkey-wrenching our democracy. None of my three congressional representatives — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick — can be contacted via official channels. They have no congressional email accounts, and phone calls go to overflowing voicemail. Apparently nothing has been set up for freshmen. The only national emergency we face is stopping the hostage-taker-in-chief and his gang of GOP thugs.
Ken Beegle
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.