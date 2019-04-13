Re: the April 6 AP article “Jobs report subdues recession talk as US settles into period of slower, more manageable growth."
In this bleak account of very good economic news we are first reminded that experts are surprised that our 10-yr expansion is not “wobbly,” meaning Obama did it and Trump hasn’t destroyed it yet. If you think I’m being too sensitive, the story could have just as easily been written this way using the same data.
The economy continues to be red hot in spite of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates four times in 2018. In March the U.S. added 196,000 jobs, exceeding the expected 175,000. Wages grew from 3.2 to 3.4 percent. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.8 percent, a 49-yr low. Over the past three months, the roaring economy has produced, on average, over 180k jobs per month. Labor force participation is at 63.0 percent. Consumer confidence has never been better. The China and USMCA deals are moving along nicely and there is little or no inflation.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
