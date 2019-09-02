Re: the August 18 article "White evangelicals are choosing bigotry over the gospel."
Michael Gerson is an op-ed columnist for The Washington Post. Joshua Johnson is an NPR talk show host of the program 1A. Both have revealed that they are suffering from anxiety and depression. It made me realize that I hear similar stories from family and friends. Reading Gerson’s Sunday editorial in the Star “By siding with bigots, white evangelicals risk the reputation of the gospel,” I felt his umbrage at the hypocrisy of white evangelicals protesting Trump’s mild oath while ignoring his hateful race baiting words and actions. But then I seriously began to be very concerned for the mental health of Gerson, Johnson, my friends and family who feel intensely the ugliness of the current administration. I realize that the stress I and others feel about what is happening to our country is having serious consequences for all of us who watch and worry about what is being done to our democracy. My antidote is working to elect progressives.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.