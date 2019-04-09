For many years I worked in regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry. That’s why I know that the call to import cheap drugs from Canada is simplistic at best.
Any imported drugs must pass the Food and Drug Administration’s rigid approval process. Foreign drug manufacturers do not attempt to sell here unless the drug will return a good profit. The reason is that doing so would expose their plants to the FDA inspection process, which is much more rigid than those in their own countries. The result would be enormous plant and personnel costs added to their overhead.
Drugs that are manufactured here, and exported to Canada, could be re-imported in a much less restrictive way. However, this has unintended economic consequences. If the government allows the drugs sold to Canada back in, then the only response of the drug companies would be to stop selling to Canada. The loss of sales there would be more than compensated for by avoidance of the loss in profits here.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
