Recent letters to the editor have extolled the Canadian health care system. It is certainly cheaper than our US healthcare system but be careful what you wish for. A casual internet check will show many articles talking about lengthy waits for almost every surgical procedure and even referrals. How about 21 weeks referral from GP to Specialist, 24-39 weeks wait for orthopedic (think hip or knee) surgery, and on and on. We have friends in England and he told me they go to private doctors because the wait times for National Health doctors are very long. In both England and Canada if you can afford it you can get much quicker care by going private or going to the US .
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
