Re: the Feb. 17 column "In business, capitalism quashes discrimination."
Bob Dylan famously asked, "How many roads must a man walk down before you call him a man?" If that man was African-American and the road ended at a hotel, it took 30 years after the publication of the study cited by Diego Rivera before that man was assured of getting a room.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was necessary because of the failure of capitalism to self-correct for the bigotry of individual capitalists. How many times will Mr. Rivera turn his head and pretend that he just doesn't see?
James Stevenson
Midtown
