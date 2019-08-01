Will the winners be ones where most of the money and resources are controlled to flow into privately owned businesses and companies or will it be state owned capitalism? State owned is showing some promising advantages, i.e., the only long-term war investments are not on the ground in places like Afghanistan, but are centrally focused on cyber intelligence, unimpeded scientific and technological research and development, manufacturing, health and food distribution, infrastructure, railroads, economic “deals” with an expanding number of other countries, etc. Advantages are that they do not allow radical or destructive wings of any kind to overthrow their focused government’s political and/or economic capitalist focus, i.e., the world’s religions are allowed to practice their faiths, but to have no influence on their ability to conduct advanced scientific research and progress involving new knowledge and development. Their chances of “winning” the globe are looking more promising each day.
Dr. Richard Packard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.