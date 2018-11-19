Re: the Nov. 17 column "'Terrifying Caravan from Hell!' a real schlockbuster."
This sorry attempt at satire falls so hideously short of humor or entertainment. He makes light of a serious event. This, contrary to the MSM, is actually happening. In the same issue of the Star there is an article about the caravan, in which the mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastelum, states there are almost 3,000 of the caravan now at the border and that the Mexican government expects it to be more like 10,000 people.
With that said, Mayor Gastelum comments; “No city in the world is prepared to receive this avalanche.” A municipal gymnasium and recreational complex that has been converted to a shelter was expected to take in up to 1,000 people but ended up taking in more than 2,000. There is no room in the city yet more keep coming. This is no grand movie. It is a very serious, potentially dangerous series of events which promise to worsen.
W.R. Benham
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.