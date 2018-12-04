The Dec. 3 Star contained two viewpoints on the need for a carbon tax. Kyle Isakower, a spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute, argues that we are already reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and therefore need do nothing further. It's the equivalent of a drunk saying he has reduced his harmful drinking from seven nights a week to only five. The harm still occurs.
The best way to stop the harm caused by the emissions from fossil fuels is a tax on those emissions. The most politically palatable way to impose that tax is to rebate the proceeds from the tax back to the taxpayers. That will send a price signal to power producers to invest in cleaner forms of energy and a signal to consumers to seek ways to reduce their use of fossil fuels. It will also reduce air pollution, provide a boost to the economy, and spur technological innovation while not imposing burdensome governmental regulations. It is a win-win.
Mike Carran
SaddleBrooke
