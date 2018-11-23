This is outrageous! People arriving in droves DEMANDING their rights. What rights? I would like to know who is behind providing them with tents, food, buses, clothing and health care while they are on their journey? The kids are playing soccer in the parks. Adults have I-phones and internet connections. Are we to believe we must shelter them? I see homeless AMERICANS in my city of Tucson every day. The weepy do-gooders are vilifying U.S. citizens who don't buy into supporting thousands of people who are draining OUR country and OUR people. Who deserves to be first to receive the benefits our nation offers? OUR people or the thousands who are DEMANDING we take care of them?
CJ Lawhon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.