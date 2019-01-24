One has to contemplate the attractiveness of potential career opportunities with the Federal government in light of this ongoing and historical shutdown. As a young person looking at future employment within our Federal government, it would appear prudent to think long and hard relative to the viability of a government career if the likelihood of employment interruptions is an annual ritual/prospect. This is truly sad and will certainly impact the Federal government's ability to attract exceptional people to work on behalf of us all. All because our president is obsessed with his wall. Very unfortunate.
Gary Temple
Oro Valley
