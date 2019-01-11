We may be facing an effort to reunify the Korean Peninsula. There has always been a feeling that that both the north and the south want to do so. Sadly, Trump seems to be trying to make this happen. He doesn't seem to realize that in case of unity, Kim will soon be the leader of both.
Kim has nuclear weapons and is totally ruthless. It seems that our president is about to make a present of South Korea to Kim Jong Un, I don't care if he admires Kim; he needs to stop this. The House of Representatives can call a halt to the whole process also.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
