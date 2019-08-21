Pima County GOP chairman, David Eppihimer’s letter in response to my cartoon “Similarities” which compared Donald Trump and Adolph Hitler was welcome. A successful political cartoon should stimulate thought and rational criticism, but Eppihimer’s letter demonstrated neither. The word “Nazi” appeared nowhere in my cartoon, nor did the cartoon compare political philosophies, but instead, Trump and Hitler’s personal characteristics and behavioral traits.
Eppihimer was apparently using his letter as an opportunity to express his irrelevant objection to Ocasio-Cortez, the “squad”, and socialism.
Robert Swaim
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.