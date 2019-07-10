When you have the strongest military in the world, you don’t need to put it on display.
You exhibit your strength by showing thousands of people enjoying a summer evening picnicking and listening to great music while celebrating their freedom. You never see images thousands of people in countries such as North Korea enjoying similar relaxed occasions. Goose stepping soldiers, tanks in the streets, and politicians giving speeches do not prove strength; they prove only weakness and fear. Let’s keep America great, by not giving in to fear.
Mr. president, please don’t spoil our wonderful 4th of July celebration.
Judith Smith
Oro Valley
