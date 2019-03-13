Even non-Catholics grieve for the problems facing the Catholic church. Many people have been hurt. The practice of celibacy of the priests has certainly had a negative effect. This practice was only adopted about 1,000 years ago and was not an injunction from the Bible. Most of the early church leaders including the apostle Peter and probably Paul were married.
We do wise to follow the biblical instructions for our personal and corporate walk.
Howard Gerlach
Foothills
