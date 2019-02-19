Re: Non Sequitur. Questions for the Editor. Do you object to the language? Do you object to the sentiment? If it is the former, then you haven’t been paying attention. The language is rude but is so frequently used in popular culture, that it is losing its shock effect. If the latter, then you are guilty of censorship of the worst kind, disapproving of the cartoonist because he, like many of us, has come to so dislike and disrespect Trump, that only strong language conveys the depth our disapproval. Perhaps, this offended you personally, but surely it should not offend the paper, even if strongly stated. This is censorship disguised as care for children’s welfare. The adults among us who enjoy Non Sequitur, don’t need your protection in this matter and find ourselves agreeing with the cartoonist.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.