While I believe Trump should be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, that's not going to happen because there aren't two-thirds of Republican US Senators brave enough to convict Trump and oust him from office. Plus, if they did, VP Pence would become President--not a good alternative in my mind. And also, the whole impeachment process would take too long and would further divide the country.
Rather, I'd like to see both the House and the Senate censuring Trump for his deceitful and disgusting behavior as President, as proved in the Mueller report. That would be quick and relatively easy, requiring only a majority of the House and Senate to censure him. Surely there must be a "a few good men" and Republican women (are you listening, Martha McSally) to do so!
Then, in November 2020, let's elect someone to "Make American Great Again--AGAIN."
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.