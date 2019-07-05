Regards the census, President Trump said yesterday that it is important to him to know if someone is a citizen as opposed to being an illegal. The official census website states that the census counts each resident in the state; not distinguishing between types of residents in a household. This count determines the number of congressional seats and the amount of various federal funds available to each state.
I’d like to remind people that there are millions of legal residents here who are not citizens, but pay taxes and qualify for social security and other government services. My parents never became citizens because as Polish WWII refugees they were older when we arrived in the US and they could not learn enough English to pass a US citizenship test.
I think it is better to leave out the citizen question in the census to insure a fearless reporting of all types of household residents. In that way the census will succeed in its mission to count each resident.
Jean Barkley
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.