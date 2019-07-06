If you would read and believe the Democrat news media, including the AZ Star, the Central Americans flocking here are all little angels fleeing from gang violence. But here are some facts. Recent DHS files released to Congress showed over 1,000 Central Americans traveling in the caravans had criminal histories in the U.S. 660 had criminal convictions, thee for murder. Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan recently testified before Congress that a pilot program monitored 7,000 Central American family cases who had applied for asylum and then were released awaiting an immigration court hearing. 90% of them absconded and were issued notices of removal in absentia. A recent outbreak of mumps and chicken pox at numerous detention centers caused DHS officials to quarantine 5200 Central American adult migrants. Add to all this the meritless asylum claims and other abuses of the immigration system, aka "Passports to the American Dream", made by some Central Americans arriving here. These people are not all a bunch of little innocent angels!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.