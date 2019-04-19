What do the losers do when they don’t win - they demand that the rules be changed, and that’s the new message the democrats/liberals/socialists/communists are pushing. And, some of those proposed rules are: lowering the voting age to sixteen year olds; allow non-citizens the right to vote; allow felons in prison to vote; get rid of the Electoral College (I really support the idea of the winner of the majority of the U.S. counties be the new law); expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court; term limits for Supreme Court justices (funny the House and Senate don’t “push” term limits for themselves); free tuition for college students – they’ll just pay higher taxes after graduation to pay for those coming behind them; universal “free” health care for all and a guaranteed monthly income program like Finland (however, Finland’s government just collapsed as the costs were unsustainable); and come each new day, I’m sure there will be others.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.