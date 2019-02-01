Several recent letters to the Star have stated the Framers created the Electoral College so that all states would be valued by presidential candidates. If this was true, this electoral system is a complete and utter failure. The only place citizens of states such as Alaska, Wyoming, the Dakotas, etc. will see those running for president will be on their televisions. Does the term “battleground states” ring any bells? Perhaps these constitutional "scholars" need to search for another rationale for maintaining this system — long overdue for a change — of electing our presidents.
Lance Erie
SaddleBrooke
