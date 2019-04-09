Days, weeks, and months of chaos, confusion, and day to day policy reversals in the White House. Would any CEO be allowed to run a corporation in this way? Would any military commander be allowed to command troops in this way? Would any minister be allowed to run a parish in this way. Of course not. When will Republicans in the Congress find the courage and patriotism to use the constitutional means available in joining Democrats to remove this man from office? Every day that passes with this man in office makes our recovery more difficult.
John Bryant
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.