To any "honest" observer the greatest danger confronting the nation is ITS PRESIDENT. Just look at the real situation as it is today: the resignation by the Sec of Defense over a order to with draw troops from Syria , Only now we aren't withdrawing those troops! A fixation on a phony wall that is no more than a metaphor one day and a campaign promise that Mexico was to pay for causing a monumental shut down of the government affecting the whole nation in a way that may cause harm and disaster to 800,000 federal employees and put a stop to the work of departments whose duty is to examine and decide on deporting illegal aliens. Republicans need to wakeup and deal with the issue only they can deal with apparently. Absent confronting this situation means lasting damage to an ever larger body of Americans in so many ways we cant yet imagine. Mitch McConnel and our two new US: senators step up and deal with it NOW.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.