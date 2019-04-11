Our politics are in a sorry state. Watching the Dem candidates beat up on VP Biden is reminiscent of the antics of the Republican candidates in the last primary cycle. The candidate that sticks to issue based campaigning doesn't seem to have a chance. Rather the game seems to be try to ruin the life and reputation of your opponents so you can climb out of the cess pool the winner. It's no wonder so many people don't vote.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.