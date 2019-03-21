The war on science in the current administration has included the lack of regulation on harmful chemicals. As a pediatrician, I am concerned about the effect of this on our children's health. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a class of toxic chemicals found across the country, particularly around military bases due to the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS. Studies have linked PFAS to high cholesterol, thyroid disease, testicular & kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Davis - Monthan Air Force Base has 302 times the safe exposure level of PFAS and 79,950 people live within 3 miles of this site. PFAS are virtually unregulated, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not set enforceable and binding drinking water regulations for any PFAS.
I ask Representative Kirkpatrick and Senator Sinema to act on PFAS by: holding the EPA and the Department of Defense (DOD) accountable for regulating and cleaning up contamination and demanding accountability from PFAS manufacturers, including ensuring their full responsibility for cleaning up contamination.
Eve Shapiro
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.