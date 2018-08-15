Over 500 children remain separated from their parents, locked in cages, by the government’s hand. The current regime admits they have no plan to reunite the families they have ripped apart, nor do they plan to develop a plan, despite a judge’s order. The mainstream media has moved on; each day brings a new scandal or crisis, and this horror is getting buried under a pall of normality. Don’t let it, people! Keep hounding your congresspeople and the administration until the wrong is righted.
Mary Ker
Northwest side
