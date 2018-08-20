I keep reading about China’s requirement to force American auto makers to share proprietary secrets to enable American auto makers to sell cars in China. I think it’s more greed by these auto makers, if they, as other makers of widgets and so forth didn’t feel a need for more and more money and would be happy with the billions they already make, this would not be an issue! I don’t want to seem as a China sympathizer their politicians after all, seem to be as corrupt as ours and would line their pockets just as eagerly as ours.
Benito Whatley
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.