I keep reading about China’s requirement to force American auto makers to share proprietary secrets to enable American auto makers to sell cars in China. I think it’s more greed by these auto makers, if they, as other makers of widgets and so forth didn’t feel a need for more and more money and would be happy with the billions they already make, this would not be an issue! I don’t want to seem as a China sympathizer their politicians after all, seem to be as corrupt as ours and would line their pockets just as eagerly as ours.

Benito Whatley

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments