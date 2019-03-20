Re: Most voters realize Bernie would spell disaster for America (March 18)
Representing the Heartland Institute – a conservative think tank - Chris Talgo paints Bernie Sanders with a big, red, socialist/communist brush.
Talgo warns that Sanders would “inflict a horror show upon Americans,” including (heaven forbid!) “energy efficiency” as we transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
This column left me wondering if Talgo and his think tank were aware of last October’s reports on climate change from IPCC and government scientists.
Burning fossil fuels accounts for two thirds of our greenhouse gas emissions.
Of course we are moving to renewables. The “horror show” is what we’ll get if we don’t.
We’re already seeing the previews: California burning down, the polar vortex shift and, this week, Nebraska under water – all since those reports came out.
Used to be, Conservatives were interested in conserving something. What happened?
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.