Re: the May 16 article "'He died for us': Teen killed while rushing gunman is remembered."
Eighteen year old Kendrik Castillo was buried yesterday. He is a hero who courageously gave his life as he rushed a fellow student who was attempting mass murder at his school. He was rightfully praised for his actions. Meanwhile our government decided not to join a global pledge to curb the spread of on line hate. The "Christchurch Call" issued by New Zealand is a real attempt to protect innocent people from mass killing. Why our government chooses to turn a blind eye to hate and mayhem is unconscionable.
Will Mass murder happen again and again in the United States of America? The answer is likely yes and very soon. Right now brewing inside the dark sites of the internet are young people imbued by blind hate who will certainly act on their twisted , vile beliefs. To do nothing is to be complicit in their murder.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
