The debate over the citizen question in the census conflates our founders' efforts to ensure effective governance and management with political purpose. The current debate is about achieving political power that erodes the capacity to know the number of people we have where, and the trends in our population.
There may have been past disputes about the intent of the citizen question in the census, but now the intent is clear. It it the GOP’s strategy to steer representation in Congress to ethnic and ideological representation it favors.
When I was canvassing in the last election cycle I knocked on the door of a home and a Hispanic woman opened the door. I asked if she was the registered voter I was trying to contact or if that person was at home. She politely denied that person lived there, and closed the door. As I left I heard her call the name of the person I was seeking. Better not to open the door to potential trouble.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.