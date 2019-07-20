Over thirteen million people live in the US with permanent residency status. They pay taxes, they work, they can’t vote, they finance cars and homes. Some 60,000 have served in our military. They all contribute to the 19 trillion gross national product.
Almost 30% of aliens forcefully removed by ICE had no criminal charges or convictions. The Administration has removed protection for DACA, supports mass incarceration of immigrants, and bans Muslims from entering the country. Tom Hofeller, Republican gerrymandering expert, was paid 2 million for his work on adding the citizenship question. He wrote, “It would clearly be a disadvantage to the Democrats and advantageous to Republicans, and non-Hispanic whites.”
With the toxic atmosphere in the White House regarding immigration, the question brought up is about safety. Is my group next? Will I be deported if I check the box that says I wasn’t born here? Or, will I file the census questionnaire under The Circular File?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.