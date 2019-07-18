The Supreme Court found that the citizenship question should not be included on the U.S. Census because the Trump administration's rationale for it was contrived. End of debate? No. This president was allowed by this Supreme Court to try again provided he did a better job of lying.
Someplace in Washington D.C. the president's lawyers gather, frantically searching for the true lie, the unfabricated lie, the lie that is not contrived. They look for a level of sophism sufficient to enable five Supreme Court judges to convince the public that there is legal justification for the citizenship question to be included on the census.
We hold this truth to be self-evident: that to the extent that the Supreme Court of the United States serves any president instead of the constitution it will weaken respect for law and will lose the esteem of the American people.
John Trainor
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.