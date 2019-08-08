It's all too familiar. First we'll have the obligatory prayer vigils and impromptu memorials. Then the finger pointing begins. It's Congress's fault or Hollywood's or the video game manufacturers. The NRA has too much influence or the President is complicit. We may even have tougher gun laws this time, but I wouldn't hold my breath. Throughout all the rhetoric and blame, one question will go unanswered or not even be addressed. Simply put, how much of our civil liberties are we willing to sacrifice to keep our loved ones safe? If we ignore the warning signs of mental illness or avoid those whose hearts are filled with anger and hatred, nothing will change.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.