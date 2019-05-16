The publishing of the letter: " Open Letter to William Barr" has to have fallen through the cracks in that it's hard to believe that the editorial criteria for selecting a submission would allow for non-factual, scathing personal attacks; like painting the Attorney General as "spineless, with "no morals," "no honor," "no shame.". .etc. An opened minded individual might suggest that the author of that letter is like the pot calling the kettle black. . .with the Star welding the paint brush. Who knows? Well, know this: notwithstanding denying anyone their First Amendment right; it would seem that too often today that right fails to be expressed with any degree of civility. Open letters, critical or not, ought to start there regardless to whom they're directed.
Don Weaver
Midtown
