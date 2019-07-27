It’s 4 PM on July 22nd, and the monsoon rains have yet to shower us with their welcomed agenda. So what? Well, the latest weather report aired a few hours earlier set the arrival of our monsoon rains at a whopping 60%. 60%! Consider that if our weather scientists aren’t able to predict within a few hours a higher level of certainty of cloud burst, how are we to believe a politician who advances the theory that if we fail to take drastic measures to combat “climate change,” the world will come to an end in 12 years. Questionable what politicians will do to garner national headlines, supported by front page news.. .while raining down their own storm. Questionable also as to why the media doesn’t challenge from time to time the clairvoyance of some of our self-serving congressional leaders. And some who aren’t so clairvoyant. Give that some thought. . .out of the rain.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.