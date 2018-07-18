I don't think any cloud hangs over Donald Trump's election; he shouldn't fret. The Russians meddled, and fear of women in power did the rest.
Republicans feared Hillary so much that they have been circulating scurrilous canards for several decades. Do you know any that were validated with evidence?
One of my relatives believed that she used to troll the streets of Washington in predawn hours looking for lesbian sex. This kind of hysteria culminated in Pizzagate, the rumor that she ran a child sex ring from a pizza place. The neocon John Podhoretz wrote a book some time back on why Hillary must never be elected; his fear was palpable on every page.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
