Climate change is a defining feature of modern life, but the issue is now spanning party lines. The warnings of the Fourth National Climate Assessment have prompted bipartisan cooperation. I work for Arizona Wildlife Federation, a conservation and sportsmen nonprofit. We partner with many conservative hunting groups, and they have specifically asked us to address climate change because they see its effects on the wildlife they rely on.
In Arizona, climate change is increasingly visible, and is affecting shared interests of people from differing political backgrounds. There is significant bipartisan support of climate legislation and market based solutions. Both parties support developing responsible energy, storing and sequestering more carbon on natural and working lands, maintaining existing emissions limits for power plants, vehicles and oil and gas facilities, and setting an economy wide price on carbon pollution. Our partners in wildlife conservation across the political spectrum agree: if there was ever a time to act on climate, it is now.
Espen Yates
Bisbee
