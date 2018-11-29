Parents sacrifice for dental braces, athletic coaching, academic tutoring, and college tuition to improve their kids' opportunities for a better life. Scientists from around the world recently concluded in a UN report that climate change will lead to a bleaker future and a report from scientists throughout the U.S. government just released reinforced those conclusions.
It seems reason demands parents willing to sacrifice as a family for its future must band together as local, national, and global communities to mitigate mankind's contribution to climate change, or what difference will those family sacrifices make? Of course, unfortunately, Americans will have to push past a president who stated, "I don't believe it" when asked for his position on his own government's conclusions on climate change's effects. Disastrously, the country has gone backward In his two years in office in confronting climate change and we cannot afford another two years of the same. We must demand our leaders at every level override his opposition to move forward.
John Bryant
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.