Re: the Jan. 1 letter to the editor "Adapting to a changing world."
The author contends that scientists are ignoring history because climate changes naturally. In reality, what is happening is man-made global warming is driving climate change. Scientists can tell that human activity is responsible through the technique called climate fingerprinting, which analyzes carbon isotopes in the carbon dioxide molecules in the atmosphere. After rigorous studies, scientists have definitely determined that the burning of fossil fuels is responsible for the largest increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution. By comparing the rise in temperature, the increase in the percent of carbon dioxide and climate fingerprinting there is no doubt that the burning of fossil fuels is causing global warming.
I do agree with the author that we must adapt. We all must reduce our carbon foot print, pronto. If we do not, old Mother Earth will take care of it for us. Maybe we survive and maybe we won’t. It is everyone’s choice. I just want it to be an educated one, driven by evidence.
Craig Civalier
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.